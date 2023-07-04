Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Core One Labs Trading Up 11.8 %

Core One Labs stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 10,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

