Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Core One Labs Trading Up 11.8 %
Core One Labs stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 10,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,237. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
About Core One Labs
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Core One Labs
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.