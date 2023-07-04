Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.01. 1,479,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,151. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average is $240.94. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.