Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,247 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,247 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $42,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $124,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $162.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

