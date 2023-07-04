Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ULH traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 21,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,663. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 7.30%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

