Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 44,159 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,159 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $36,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

