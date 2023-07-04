Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJREF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $197.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $292.53 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

