COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Upgraded at HSBC

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

