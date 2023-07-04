COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Upgraded at HSBC

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.