Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.72 or 0.00031573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $72.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

