Cosmos Price Tops $9.74 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.74 or 0.00031493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.38 billion and $73.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.