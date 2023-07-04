Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 307,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,145,000 after buying an additional 30,864 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.92. 602,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,452. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.60 and a 200 day moving average of $249.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

