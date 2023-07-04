Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,468,427 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

CVS traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,489,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,168. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

