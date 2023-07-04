Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,272,580 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 288.4% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.00. The company had a trading volume of 577,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.22. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

