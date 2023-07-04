Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. 10,159,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,426,517. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

