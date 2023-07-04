Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New $562,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

AMGN stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.01. 1,479,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,151. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.94. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

