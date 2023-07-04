Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading

VRIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,465. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

