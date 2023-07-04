Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 837,552 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 837,552 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 93.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.47. 2,533,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.53. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

