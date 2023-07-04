Cottage Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $408.06. 2,372,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.