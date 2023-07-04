Crescent Sterling Ltd. Acquires 112 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. 1,466,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

