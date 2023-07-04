Crescent Sterling Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,929. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

