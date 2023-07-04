Crescent Sterling Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.6% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.79. 527,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,131. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

