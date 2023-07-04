Critical Comparison: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Himax Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Shoals Technologies Group 1 4 8 0 2.54

Profitability

Himax Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $31.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.93%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

This table compares Himax Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 13.17% 18.24% 9.18% Shoals Technologies Group 38.26% 29.36% 10.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Himax Technologies and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.20 billion 0.96 $236.98 million $0.78 8.51 Shoals Technologies Group $326.94 million 13.05 $127.61 million $0.91 27.60

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Himax Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies



Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About Shoals Technologies Group



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

