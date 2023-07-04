Curve DAO Token Market Cap Tops $700.45 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $700.45 million and approximately $45.13 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About Curve DAO Token
Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,974,989,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 867,752,087 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curve DAO Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
