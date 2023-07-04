CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) One Day Volume Hits $0.05

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $0.05 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00173128 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

