CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.
CVR Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:CVI opened at $29.67 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55.
CVR Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.
Institutional Trading of CVR Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVR Energy
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.