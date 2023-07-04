CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

