CyberDragon Gold Trading Down 8.7% This Week (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $12,714.13 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

