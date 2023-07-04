Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,562,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

