Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after buying an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.