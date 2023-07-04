Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in June

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 697,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,493.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $18.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

