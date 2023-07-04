Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Datasea Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Datasea has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 489.83% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Datasea

About Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.