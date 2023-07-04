Decimal Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (DEL)

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Decimal coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decimal has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Decimal has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $93,562.50 worth of Decimal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Decimal was first traded on July 31st, 2020. Decimal’s total supply is 4,224,084,319 coins and its circulating supply is 70,741,275 coins. The Reddit community for Decimal is https://reddit.com/r/decimalchain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decimal is decimalchain.medium.com. Decimal’s official Twitter account is @decimalchain. The official website for Decimal is decimalchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decimal (DEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Decimal has a current supply of 4,213,170,705.987205. The last known price of Decimal is 0.01602944 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $84,475.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decimalchain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decimal using one of the exchanges listed above.

