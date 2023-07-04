Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $406.48 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

