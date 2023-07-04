Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,291,000 after purchasing an additional 274,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after acquiring an additional 264,349 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 673,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,469. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

