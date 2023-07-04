Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.97 Million Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF makes up 2.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $292.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.