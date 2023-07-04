Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

DNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.25 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denison Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.