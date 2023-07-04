Dero 1-Day Volume Hits $81,787.85 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.62 or 0.00014963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $63.17 million and approximately $81,787.85 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,856.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00342316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.67 or 0.00899879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00539793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00063521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00142146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,682,660 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

