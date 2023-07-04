Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

NYSE DM opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 255,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 255,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 970,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

