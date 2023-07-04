Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 0.5%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €28.75 ($31.25) and last traded at €28.75 ($31.25). Approximately 3,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.90 ($31.41).

The company has a market cap of $540.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

