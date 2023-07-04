dForce USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,482.27 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $35.34 million and approximately $10,482.27 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00345602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000066 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,166,856 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02155794 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,764.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

