Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Dillard’s comprises about 61.8% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dillard’s worth $46,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $2,984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS opened at $331.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.63%.

About Dillard’s

(Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.