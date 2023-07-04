DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 8135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,451.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 161.52% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of C$49.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.008636 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

