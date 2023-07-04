Dogelon Mars Market Capitalization Hits $92.56 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Dogelon Mars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $92.56 million and $5.91 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

