dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
dotdigital Group Price Performance
Shares of DOTDF remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62.
About dotdigital Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.