dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

Shares of DOTDF remained flat at $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

About dotdigital Group

Dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based marketing platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

