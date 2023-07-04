Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 981,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,195.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

