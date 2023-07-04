Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.72. 1,180,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

