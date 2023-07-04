dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $310.13 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00006392 BTC on popular exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $310.13 million and approximately $54.74 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dYdX has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

