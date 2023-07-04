Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after acquiring an additional 159,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,556,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.8 %

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.92. 844,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $193.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

