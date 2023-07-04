Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.31. 503,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,051. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

