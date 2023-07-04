Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average of $173.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

