Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $12.05 on Tuesday, hitting $490.18. 280,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.01 and a 200 day moving average of $473.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

